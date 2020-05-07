CVCC students to receive aid from federal CARES Act

PHENX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Students at Chattahoochee Valley Community College will soon be receiving aid after the college received federal funding from the CARES Act.
The college was awarded $822,858 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The purpose of this funding is to help students who were impacted by courses moving online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have seen first-hand how our students have been affected by this pandemic,” said President Jackie Screws. “They have been challenged to quickly make the transition to all online classes and often with limited resources. I’m proud that our faculty and staff have worked hard to fill in the gaps to provide what our students need to be successful, but this money will certainly help ease some of the burden our students feel as they work to better themselves through education.”
CVCC will begin distributing funds on May 11 in tiers.
Tier 1 - All eligible students who received Title IV financial aid for the spring semester who were enrolled in at least one face-to-face class on March 16, 2020.
Tier 2 - Eligible students with a FAFSA on file but who were not awarded Title IV financial aid. These students must meet requirements to participate in Title IV programs under Section 484 of the Higher Education Act.
Final Tier - If funds remain, they will be disbursed equally to all eligible students.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.