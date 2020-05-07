EAMC sees decline in positive COVID-19 patients

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) continues to see a decline in the number of positive and pending COVID-19 patients.
The number of positive patients at the hospital is down to 32, which is 22 less than the hospital’s high of 54 positive cases.
EAMC’s infection prevention director, Brooke Bailey, said this means things like social distancing and staying at home have made real tangible impacts. Se also said it doesn’t mean the area is in the clear yet.
