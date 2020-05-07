Giving Kitchen charitable organization supporting service industry workers with proceeds from wine sales

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A charity is raising awareness for service industry workers with proceeds from wine sales
A portion of the proceeds from every bottle goes back to the Giving Kitchen and then into the hands of a service industry worker who is in need.
Giving Kitchen is a charitable organization that provides grants to Georgia restaurant and bar workers who are impacted by illness, death, or disaster.
"We ran through our first allotment of wines,” said Jobe Best, director of sales for Eagle Rod Distribution. “We are getting more now because of the unbelievable support from the community throughout the state. Giving Kitchen is statewide. So, they support every single county in Georgia."
The wine can be purchased at Columbus Beverage, Maltitude, and The Bottle Shop.
