Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia tax revenue swoons $1 billion amid virus disruptions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state tax revenues swooned by $1 billion in April thanks to coronavirus-related disruptions, as the number of COVID-19 infections in the state surpassed 30,000 confirmed cases and 1,300 deaths on Wednesday. The revenue figure is a grim omen as House lawmakers prepare to begin new hearings Thursday on the upcoming year’s budget. The news came as the state’s largest school district dialed back reopening plans and the toll at long-term care facilities continued to rise. April is normally the largest revenue month in Georgia. But with the state delaying its income tax deadline to July 15, much of the normal take didn’t arrive.
GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING
Georgia family demands arrests 2 months after son shot dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The parents of a black man killed after being pursued by two white men are demanding arrests more than two months after the shooting in Georgia. An outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has intensified after cellphone video that lawyers for Arbery's family say shows the killing surfaced online Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the case. No one has been charged, but a prosecutor says he will present the case to a grand jury. That could take a month or more since Georgia's courts are closed because of the coronavirus. Attorneys for Arbery's parents said Wednesday the men should be arrested without waiting for a grand jury indictment.
AP-THE-VULNERABLE-RURAL-AMERICA
'It's gone haywire': When COVID-19 arrived in rural America
DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — As the world’s attention was fixated on the horrors in Italy and New York City, the per capita death rates in counties in the southwest corner of Georgia quietly climbed to among the worst in the nation. A couple of 30 years died days apart. The cemetery on the edge of town staggered graveside services, one an hour. The county ordered an emergency morgue. The devastation is a cautionary tale of what happens when the virus seeps into communities on the losing end of the nation’s most intractable inequalities: these counties are rural, mostly African American and poor.
ATLANTA ARCHBISHOP
By video and social distance, Atlanta's archbishop installed
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s new archbishop was installed in a Mass that tweaked Catholic traditions to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. Priests who attended Wednesday's ceremony in person maintained social distancing while some church leaders participated with video messages. Inside the city's Cathedral of Christ the King, priests were seated strategically across the main nave while others watched from the choir loft. They applauded rather than hugged as Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer became the new leader of the diocese. Typically, the cathedral would be packed for such an occasion, but this ceremony was livestreamed for the faithful to follow.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia lieutenant governor plans pay cut due to bad budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor says he’s giving up some of his pay in light of impending state budget cuts. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Wednesday that he would voluntarily forgo 14% of his $91,609 salary in the budget year beginning July 1. Duncan would give up $12,825 leaving him with a salary of $78,784. The 14% is the current level of projected reductions as lawmakers try to patch together a spending plan for the upcoming budget year. That would be an almost $4 billion decline in what had been projected to be $28 billion in state revenue The decline is an outfall from the COVID-19 crisis that has stalled economic activity.
AP-THE-VULNERABLE-RURAL-AMERICA-THE-CHAPLAIN
"It feels heavy,” a hospital chaplain sees death after death
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Will Runyon is the chaplain at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, where the death rate is among the worst in the country. They used to have two dozen volunteers, but when the virus took hold, the hospital suspended them. So this fell to Runyon. The hospital has seen more than 70 deaths, and he’s helped families through most of them. He calls them “goodbye visits.” He suits up in a gown and mask and carries an iPad into hospital rooms so families can watch their loved ones take their last breath.
ETHICS COMPLAINT-DISTRICT ATTORNEY
GBI opens criminal investigation into DA's nonprofit funds
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched a criminal probe into a district attorney accused of using at least $140,000 in city of Atlanta money paid to a nonprofit to supplement his own salary. News outlets report the investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard came at the request of the Attorney General's office. The Georgia Ethics Commission accuses Howard of violating public disclosure laws. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV investigation found discrepancies between Howard's personal financial disclosures and tax filings from a nonprofit he runs. Howard says he believes he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.
AP-US-HOT-CAR-DEATH-GEORGIA
Hearing set for Georgia man guilty in hot car death of son
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A new appeal hearing has been set for a Georgia man who was convicted of murder after his toddler son died inside a hot SUV. News outlets report a Cobb County judge will hear Justin Ross Harris’ appeal in December, nearly four years after he was convicted for murder. Harris had been sentenced to life in prison in November 2016 after a jury found him guilty in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper Harris. The toddler died after sitting for about seven hours in the back seat of his father’s car outside the office where Harris worked in suburban Atlanta.