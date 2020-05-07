Lazy Days Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) _ Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Seffner, Florida-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.
The company posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.20. A year ago, they were trading at $4.69.
