Mednax: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ Mednax Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its first quarter.
The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 32 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.
The physician group posted revenue of $845.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $835.1 million.
Mednax shares have declined 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 53% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD