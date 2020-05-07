Nurses Appreciation Week: How nursing has changed during the coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the coronavirus pandemic, the way many people perform their jobs is changing from wearing masks and gloves,working from home, using social media, to disinfecting everything in sight.
Nurses are just one example.
Two nurses at Saint Francis Emory Healthcare said providing support and communication has become more essential than ever during the coronavirus pandemic as most patients cannot have any visitors.
“It’s been almost unreal, kind of like something you see in the movies,” Anthony Spezzano said.
The coronavirus is changing the face of nursing across the world. As visitor restrictions keep family members out, and personal protective equipment is a new normal, nurses are experiencing a different version of their career.
“Before, we would just wear our masks in procedural areas," Spezzano said. "And now we’re to the point where we’re wearing them walking into the building, walking back to our cars after work.”
Spezzano has worked for St. Francis Emory Healthcare for five years. Kayce Anthony spent seven years there as an intensive care unit nurse.
“Sitting at the bedside, gowned up, masked up times two, hairnet tied, and you can barely breathe," Anthony said. “But you’re sitting there, you’re talking to your patient, reassuring them and giving them comfort in what probably is the scariest moment of their life.”
Anthony said the biggest change she’s seen while nursing during the pandemic is being a patient’s whole support system.
“We’re the medium between families and what’s going on with their loved ones," Anthony said. "And I think that’s the most difficult part of all of this, upping our communication game.”
Anthony said this pandemic is reminding her why she got into nursing to begin with. She said even the smallest tokens of appreciation, go a long way.
“Anything from the sweet notes kids have written us to the awesome lunches we receive from various vendors and individuals from the city," Anthony said.
“Stay at home, that’s a big thing for us. Stay at home and we’ll feel appreciated," Spezzano said.
It is Nurses Appreciation Week, so if you can stay home like they said, make sure and do that so we can hopefully flatten the curve of the pandemic.
