Some floral shops open in Columbus ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend

"For probably about a three-week period, it completely died down,” said Miriam McEntire, owner of House of Blair Florist. “Then people started realizing that there are some aspects like, 'we can't be together,' or 'we can't go out to dinner together' and all that kind of stuff. But then they realized 'we can still send flowers.' We are pretty much just as safe as any food delivery. We keep everything sanitized. A couple of us have even been tested."