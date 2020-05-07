Some floral shops open in Columbus ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner.
If you still have no idea what you’re getting your mother, flowers always make for a good gift.
Even though some floral shops remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are open and welcome your business. House of Blair Florist in Columbus said although it had to modify the way it does business for the safety of staff, it’s ready to help make mothers feel special with an assortment of colorful bouquets.
"For probably about a three-week period, it completely died down,” said Miriam McEntire, owner of House of Blair Florist. “Then people started realizing that there are some aspects like, 'we can't be together,' or 'we can't go out to dinner together' and all that kind of stuff. But then they realized 'we can still send flowers.' We are pretty much just as safe as any food delivery. We keep everything sanitized. A couple of us have even been tested."
McEntire said in past years, House of Blair Florist has averaged about 600 orders for Mother’s Day. This year may look a little different due to the pandemic, but McEntire said she is expecting about the same number of orders.
