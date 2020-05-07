Taking a closer look at COVID-19 numbers and trends in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re taking a deeper look into whether the “curve” is flattening in the U.S. based on new COVID-19 cases.
According to the model from Johns Hopkins University, the nation’s COVID-curve has not flattened, but the number of new cases is declining.
A time series analyst expert, which is someone who analyzes data, in Augusta, Georgia broke down the numbers both in Columbus and Georgia based on data from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Dave Blake with Augusta University said the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases is trending down in Columbus.
According to the data, there were 154 positive cases in Columbus three weeks ago, 143 positive cases two weeks ago and 79 in the last seven days.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said the numbers have been fairly consistent as far as the increases go.
“I think we’ve been fortunate that our numbers haven’t increased dramatically like they have in some counties. I think people are doing what we’re supposed to be doing, social distancing, staying home if you can, wearing a mask or face covering. So, I think that’s definitely helping," Kirkland said.
Blake said Georgia is also heading in a good direction based on test positivity. This looks at the percentage of positive tests compared to the number of tests done every day. According to the Johns Hopkins data, as the number of tests have doubled in Georgia over the past few weeks, the number of positive cases remains the same.
In the past 10 days, 8.6 percent of the total tests done during that time in Georgia tested positive. Compared to the 22.7 percent of positive tests four weeks ago. That’s a 14 percent difference in about a month.
Blake and Kirkland both expect the data to start showing the impacts of Georgia reopening it’s economy in late April sometime next week.
“I think if we looked back to when Georgia opened up and we can look at those numbers and tell how fast they increased or whether they stayed the same, and that’ll give us a good indication of whether if what the people are doing is working," Kirkland said.
Blake said Georgians need to avoid large crowds in small spaces and prolonged exposure within six feet of others.
