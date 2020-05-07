Three years pass since fatal officer-involved shooting in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today marks three years since a man died in an officer-involved shooting the followed a high-speed chase in Phenix City.
Police say on May 7, 2017, they attempted to pull over Cedric Mifflin for a seat-belt violation when Mifflin fled at a high speed.
Autopsy reports said Mifflin had eight bullet wounds. He was later pronounced dead.
In July 2019, Mifflin’s mother, Pochya Sanders, received a $100,000 settlement in a lawsuit she filed in connection to her son’s death.
Phenix City maintains that Seavers was justified in the shooting, making no claim of wrongdoing.
The body cam footage from the incident has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.