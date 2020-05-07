WTVM partners with local schools for virtual graduations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 has disrupted life in so many ways, one of those being the graduation of the Class of 2020.
To help these seniors get the celebration they deserve, News Leader 9 has partnered with area schools to Salute 2020 Seniors safely, with a virtual graduation ceremony.
Beginning June 1st at 10a/9c, cheer on the Class of 2020 by watching virtual graduation ceremonies on WTVM, on our Facebook page, and online at WTVM.com/graduate.
After the ceremonies have aired live, they will also be available on demand on the FREE WTVM app on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. Learn how to download them here.
A detailed schedule of graduations will be posted soon on WTVM.com/graduate
