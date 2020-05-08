Chambers County Health Dept. offers drive-up COVID-19 testing

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A one-day drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic was offered in Lafayette, Alabama Thursday by the Chambers County Health Department at the county’s Agricultural Arena.
The health department primarily tested patients who met testing criteria of underlying health problems which include the following:
- Fever, cough or shortness of breath
- Immune- compromised patients
- People 65 or older
- Healthcare workers
"The reason we like to test or find out, because people with underlying health problems, your condition can decline rapidly,” said Lisa Jones, a registered nurse for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “So, if you do have a underlying health problem and you need to be tested, we are now testing people with underlying health problems today and not just people with symptoms or not."
Appointments can be made with the Chambers County Health Department by phone Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
