Columbus Water Works returning to “normal” operations with provisions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Muscogee County and the rest of the Peach State begin reopening, Columbus Water Works is following suit.
CWW began the transition back to normal operations on May 4, a process which they say will take several weeks.
The customer service lobby in the 100 block of Veterans Pkwy. will reopen on May 18. Only five customers will be allowed in the building at a time. All customers entering the building will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked.
A check-in station will be set up at the door to allow customers to reserve their place in line and wait in their car for it to be their turn.
The temporary suspension of service disconnections for non-payment will end on May 31. Delinquent charges and disconnections will resume on June 8.
Columbus Water Works officials say that the understand many people are undergoing financial hardships and are working with customers on a case by case basis.
