Family, friends gather for parade to celebrate Columbus cancer survivor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been battling breast cancer for more than a year.
Earlier this week, Beverly Combs learned that she is now cancer free. Her family and friends surprised her Friday with a drive-by parade to celebrate her victory.
Everyone gathered at Caanan Baptist Church in Columbus and drove several blocks down the road to Combs’ house. She was so shocked that she was at a lost for words when it was all over. Combs gives all thanks to God for helping her beat cancer.
Combs has been an educator most of her life, so this couldn’t have come at a better time, being that it’s the end of Teacher Appreciation Week.
