Gorgeous Mother’s Day Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front will push across the region overnight. Behind it, much cooler & drier air will usher into the Valley as high pressure builds into the area. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday & Mother's Day, with just some wispy high clouds, especially south. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, warming into the upper 70s Sunday. Night's will be chilly with lows in the 40s.
A big warming trend comes next week as a hot area of high pressure builds over the Southeast. Highs the second half of the week will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. With winds out the southeast, Gulf muggies will return as well, giving us an early Summer feel around the Valley. Little to no rain is expected.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.