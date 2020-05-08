Gorgeous Mother’s Day Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front will push across the region overnight. Behind it, much cooler & drier air will usher into the Valley as high pressure builds into the area. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday & Mother's Day, with just some wispy high clouds, especially south. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, warming into the upper 70s Sunday. Night's will be chilly with lows in the 40s.