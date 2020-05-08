Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay didn’t just create ripples with fans. It caused networks to drastically rework their last-minute requests with the NFL scheduling office to make sure the Buccaneers got as many high-profile dates as possible. When the regular-season schedule was announced on Thursday night, all of the league television partners were satisfied with how Tampa Bay’s games were distributed. The Bucs are slated to make five prime-time appearances (one Thursday, two Sunday night, two Monday night) with all of them slated between Weeks 5-12. That’s a pretty big audible for a team that was expected to have maybe two at best before signing Brady.