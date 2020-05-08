Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The UFC is returning to action this weekend after an involuntary eight-week pause while the coronavirus pandemic upended President Dana White’s determination to keep fighting amid a devastating public health crisis. The mixed martial arts promotion is holding three shows in eight days in a fan-free arena in Florida. These unique conditions required the UFC to create unprecedented health and safety precautions. They’re collected in a 25-page document written over the past six weeks by the UFC’s executives and physicians. Their guiding principles include minimization of the number of people involved, followed by their near-constant separation except inside the cage.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay didn’t just create ripples with fans. It caused networks to drastically rework their last-minute requests with the NFL scheduling office to make sure the Buccaneers got as many high-profile dates as possible. When the regular-season schedule was announced on Thursday night, all of the league television partners were satisfied with how Tampa Bay’s games were distributed. The Bucs are slated to make five prime-time appearances (one Thursday, two Sunday night, two Monday night) with all of them slated between Weeks 5-12. That’s a pretty big audible for a team that was expected to have maybe two at best before signing Brady.
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — The televised golf match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks is raising $10 million for COVID-19 relief. Turner Sports is producing the May 24 event that will be simulcast on its networks, including TNT and TBS. Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club. The match is the second time live golf will be on TV since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the PGA Tour and other tours around the world. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are part of a charity match May 17 at nearby Seminole.
MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Florida International University athletic director Pete Garcia has decided to defer one year of salary as part of the school’s response to financial concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. FIU also is furloughing about 22 athletic department employees into July and dissolved its men’s indoor track and field team, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the school did not disclose any of the moves publicly.