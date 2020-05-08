Kendrick High in Columbus surprises each graduating senior with their own yard sign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With most of the class of 2020 graduation ceremonies postponed, Kendrick High School wanted to make it up to its graduating seniors.
On Friday, the school surprised every senior with a yard sign with their name on it. Kendrick High’s principal said he wanted the students to know he’s proud of their hard work and they are not forgotten.
"We just wanted to recognize our students and let them know that we were thinking about them,” said Principal Alonzo James. “This is a year like no other. They have experience some things that no other class has experienced. We wanted to provide them with something. Let them pick up a Kendrick High School gift yard sign to let them know we were thinking about them."
Kendrick is graduating 178 seniors this year.
