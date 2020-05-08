Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-GEORGIA-CHASE-DEADLY-SHOOTING
Georgia promises thorough probe in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds is acknowledging the outrage over the shooting of a black man that led to murder charges more than two months later against a white father and son. But he says “all that matters is what the facts tell us.” And Reynolds says that once his agency was brought into the case, his team “came up fairly quickly with the solid belief that there’s sufficient cause to charge them with murder and aggravated assault.” The investigation continues now that Gregory and Travis McMichael are jailed in the death of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23 outside Brunswick. Reynolds says “every stone will be uncovered.”
Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running in their Georgia neighborhood have been taken into custody and charged with murder. Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The arrests Thursday came after the release of video that appeared to show the incident sparked national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were arrested and will be booked into the county jail. His mother says she thinks Arbery was out jogging. The men who pursued him in a pickup told police they thought Arbery was a burglar.
Georgia lifts criteria for getting a coronavirus test
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says any Georgian who wants can now get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms. The loosening of testing criteria comes even as mobile testing sites had to pause this week because of problems with information flow and reporting results back to those who'd been tested. Georgia has charted an aggressive course to reopen amid the virus outbreak but is still battling infection hot spots. Kemp said during a news conference Thursday that all Georgians should see their health care provider to be screened. The state has had over 31,500 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 1,340 deaths.
Q&A: Stacey Abrams is ready to serve but not on top court
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams tells The Associated Press she’s ready to serve presidential candidate Joe Biden in whatever capacity he needs, as long as he doesn’t want her on the Supreme Court. Abrams is a 46-year-old lawyer and former state lawmaker who in 2018 narrowly missed becoming the first black female governor in U.S. history. She has emerged as a leading voting rights advocate and a frequently mentioned prospect for Biden’s running mate. She says she'd put her resume up against anyone else, even though she hasn't served as a statewide elected official.
Police: Sex trafficking found in abandoned South Fulton home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they discovered a sex trafficking operation after chasing suspects who ran from a stolen U-Haul into an abandoned house. The City of South Fulton Police Department says officers found two adult women and one juvenile after entering the house on Thursday. Police say investigators learned that the girl and one of the women had been forced into sex trafficking. Eron McCray has been arrested on multiple charges including human trafficking and rape. Two other men were arrested on drug, firearm and theft charges after police found illegal drugs and stolen items in the building.
'It's gone haywire': When COVID-19 arrived in rural America
DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — As the world’s attention was fixated on the horrors in Italy and New York City, the per capita death rates in counties in the southwest corner of Georgia quietly climbed to among the worst in the nation. A couple of 30 years died days apart. The cemetery on the edge of town staggered graveside services, one an hour. The county ordered an emergency morgue. The devastation is a cautionary tale of what happens when the virus seeps into communities on the losing end of the nation’s most intractable inequalities: these counties are rural, mostly African American and poor.
Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response
NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control has long been at the center of the nation's health concerns. Now some public health experts outside government are worried the CDC’s expertise is going to waste. The CDC has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak take a back seat to other concerns within the Trump administration. The latest instance surfaced Thursday, when The Associated Press reported that the Trump administration shelved a CDC document containing step-by-step advice on how and when to reopen public places.
Police: Man fatally shot 83-year-old mother, then himself
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a Georgia man fatally shot his 83-year-old mother, then himself in an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies of 83-year-old June Fiveash and 51-year-old Russell Fiveash were found inside a home Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Lawrenceville. On Thursday, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said a hospice nurse was supposed to meet with June Fiveash but didn’t. Flynn said authorities found the bodies after responding to a wellness check requested by the nurse. Authorities said they believe Russell Fiveash shot his mother, then shot himself. Details regarding a possible motive weren’t immediately. released. Police said the investigation was ongoing.