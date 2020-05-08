MCSD announces plan for students to retrieve and return items issued this school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in Muscogee County will soon be able to retrieve their personal items that were left at school as well as return school issued items.
High schools will observe the distribution and collection plan May 13 through May 22. Elementary and middle schools will observe the plan May 18 through May 22.
The Muscogee School District said students can get their belongings and return items like Chromebooks, athletic equipment, uniforms, and textbooks to the schools.
Each school will send out designated pick up times to parents. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
