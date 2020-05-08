MILITARY MATTERS: Band at Fort Benning puts on rock concert online

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - As soldiers around the nation continue their essential jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, some on Fort Benning are also showing off their musical and rock n’ roll talents on social media.
They call themselves “Rolling Thunder.” The Maneuver Center of Excellence’s (MCOE) Rock Band on Fort Benning hasn’t stopped playing and singing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re hoping what we can bring with this music performance is an opportunity for the community to maybe just relax and forget about some of the stressors we’re all going through," MCOE Band Commander Captain Aaron Morris said.
The eight-member band, whittled down to five musicians for social distancing, did a live streamed concert on Facebook this week.
Hoping to engage the community in quarantine, they did. Hundreds watched online with feel-good pop hits from groups like the Jonas Brothers and Panic at the Disco.
Talking about the Facebook concert, Morris said, “I was tracking some of the comments as they were coming in. There was someone from Germany, Texas, Michigan, etc.”
And on Cinco de Mayo, they also played a song made popular by Carlos Santana.
“The band, like all other units on Fort Benning, we had to make adjustments and changes to the way we do business, in the midst of COVID," Morris said.
The title for their latest concert was "When America's Beautiful" to signify people across the U.S. coming together in the face of the pandemic.
“I hope the takeaway for our audience is that soldiers are still working, doing things they need to do to protect our nation," Morris added. “It’s a little bit strange when the last note hits and there’s nothing but silence, but you know out there in the Facebook world, you know people are enjoying it.”
And they have plans for future live performances on the MCOE Band and Fort Benning Facebook pages later this month and beyond.
