Muscogee County School Board candidate approved to run for District 7 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local pastor officially announced his candidacy for Muscogee County School Board District 7 Friday.
Dr. Walter Taylor is the senior pastor at the Life Church of Columbus. He said he was almost disqualified from being on the ballot for the school board seat this year due to concerns of his residency.
After providing necessary documents to the Muscogee County Board of Elections, Taylor said he can officially run for the school board seat and focus on winning the race.
"Giving the information provided from myself, the board came back with a decision that I could not be disqualified from this upcoming election for District 7," said Taylor.
The seat is currently held by long-term school board Cathy Williams. She is seeking reelection.
