Rain Returns Before Another Cooldown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite another chilly start, waking up to more clouds across the Valley for Friday morning ahead of our next cold front. Before the next cooldown arrives, scattered showers will increase in coverage by mid-afternoon and stick around through the evening hours before rain chances fade away after midnight. Most of us will just see rain, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible if you live in East Alabama. Apart from the rain, today will still be on the windy side with southwest winds gusting to over 30 MPH at times.
The incoming strong cold front will drop temperatures down widespread into the 40s again over the weekend, with Saturday afternoon looking the coolest as temperatures struggle to get any warmer than 70. Despite some lingering clouds mixed in with the sunshine over the weekend, the pattern looks much drier past today and sticks around for a good portion of next week. The cooldown also bids us a farewell next as temperatures steadily climb back into the 80s. Our next rain chance looks to hold off until next Friday, so we’ll fine-tune the timing on that in the days ahead.
