Rain Returns Before Another Cooldown

The incoming strong cold front will drop temperatures down widespread into the 40s again over the weekend, with Saturday afternoon looking the coolest as temperatures struggle to get any warmer than 70. Despite some lingering clouds mixed in with the sunshine over the weekend, the pattern looks much drier past today and sticks around for a good portion of next week. The cooldown also bids us a farewell next as temperatures steadily climb back into the 80s. Our next rain chance looks to hold off until next Friday, so we’ll fine-tune the timing on that in the days ahead.