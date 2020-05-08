WATCH: GBI holding press conference on killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is holding press conference after two men were arrested for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
According to the GBI, 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were taken into custody on Thursday, May 7. Both have been charged with murder and aggravated assault and have been booked into the Glynn County Jail.
Back in February, 25-year-old Arbery was shot and killed in his own Brunswick neighborhood. Police reports say he was shot by a man, now identified as Travis McMichael, who believed Arbery was a burglar after a string of break-ins in the area.
Watch the full press conference below.
