WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, state health officials provide COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to address the state with an update on COVID-19.
This comes after Gov. Ivey issued two new state of emergency orders. The first of these proclamations are meant to protect healthcare providers, businesses and others working to reopen the state. The second extends the public health emergency, among other things, which grants Gov. Ivey the ability to take extraordinary steps.
Both orders are expected to be further explained in the briefing.
Watch the full press briefing below.
