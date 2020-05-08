Wells tries to write a new chapter to the story of his football career

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions have been searching for the answer at kicker for several years now. What if the answer to their problems was literally in their own backyard? They may have found the guy to author what would be an incredible story.
Marion County High School has a state championship trophy in the case thanks in no small part to the efforts of AJ Wells, the kicker and punter who helped seal the deal for the Eagles at the Georgia Dome in 2013.
“I loved playing at Marion,” Wells said. “I had great teammates, I had an incredible coach, had incredible coaches, and I ended the career on the stage at the Georgia Dome, which is all you can ask for as a high school athlete.”
It got him a full ride scholarship to Division One Holy Cross, but hip injuries derailed him in college. Two years later, Wells is ready to resume his kicking career with the Columbus Lions.
“I’ve been working every day to get back in kicking shape and get back going again and get my hip fired up,” said Wells. “I’m trying to work as hard as I can. I’m trying not to have what people think of normally as kicker workouts. I’m trying to push myself with sled pushes, deep squats, all sorts of balance stuff that I can possibly do.”
Wells earned an English degree from Holy Cross, then spent two years earning a master’s degree from Auburn. He's planning on becoming a novelist, already submitting manuscripts to publishers. He sees a parallel between his two careers.
“I think one of the things people don’t realize is the amount of isolation that’s involved with kicking and in writing,” he said. “With writing, you’re writing a book, you’re by yourself all the time. It’s just you and the computer, you and the word, you and the page. With kicking, it’s you on the field by yourself. You’re usually not with the team, only for specific moments in practice, so you have to be very dedicated and you have to be really in control of your own schedule and understanding what you need to do every minute to get better and better at your craft.”
And he can't wait to get things going with the Lions and kick 'em for real once again.
“It means everything just to have this opportunity to play football again. Football is always going to be a part of me. Football is always something I’ve worked on. It’s given me opportunities for every other aspect and venue that I’ve pursued. So, hopefully, just getting back on there will allow me to make some childhood dreams come true and play professional ball.”
He smiled when it was suggested there might be a book in it.
“I keep talking to Mason (Espinosa), our quarterback, about all the books we could write, about the stories we have. He hasn’t taken me up on it, but there maybe there’s a co-authored book going to hit your bookshelf soon.”
