Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida firefighters are hoping to hold containment lines around a 2,000-acre fire in the state’s Panhandle, where winds are expected to shift Friday and push toward homes. The firebreak was about a half-mile from a neighborhood and officials urged residents to be ready to leave their homes should they be given the word to do so. The fire has been burning since Monday and had forced hundreds of residents to flee, scorched thousands of acres and razed dozens of structures. Only about a third of the fire is contained. On Friday, residents were allowed back to the most heavily devastated areas and authorities reopened a stretch of Interstate 10 that was closed because of smoke.