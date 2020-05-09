Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING
White father, son charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — More than two months after a black man was shot to death while running through a Georgia neighborhood, the white father and son arrested in the case had their first court appearance on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery seemed stalled by local authorities until this week, when a video of the shooting was shared widely on social media. Gregory and Travis McMichael were booked into the Glynn County Jail and had their first court appearance by video Friday afternoon. The judge spent roughly a minute reading each man his rights and the charges faced.
Players Coalition seeks federal probe of Georgia shooting
The Players Coalition and dozens of professional athletes have sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting an immediate federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Deputy The letter was signed by sports stars including Tom Brady, Steve Kerr and Players Coalition co-founders Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins. The Players Coalition was formed in 2017 to raise awareness about police and community relations. Aubrey, a black man, was shot on Feb. 23 in Georgia. Two white men have been charged in the case.
Georgia lifts criteria for getting a coronavirus test
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says any Georgian who wants can now get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms. The loosening of testing criteria comes even as mobile testing sites had to pause this week because of problems with information flow and reporting results back to those who'd been tested. Georgia has charted an aggressive course to reopen amid the virus outbreak but is still battling infection hot spots. Kemp said during a news conference Thursday that all Georgians should see their health care provider to be screened. The state has had over 31,500 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 1,340 deaths.
House Democrats ask 5 companies to return coronavirus aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are demanding that companies return federal dollars that they say were intended for smaller businesses. A Democratic-led subcommittee overseeing coronavirus aid on Friday sent letters to five companies as its first official action. The panel said the companies received loans of $10 million and should not have taken them. That's because all the companies are public, have more than 600 employees and have a stock market value of more than $25 million. Republicans did not sign the letters and criticized them as harassing businesses. Almost 50 public companies have already pledged to return coronavirus money to the government.
Q&A: Stacey Abrams is ready to serve but not on top court
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams tells The Associated Press she’s ready to serve presidential candidate Joe Biden in whatever capacity he needs, as long as he doesn’t want her on the Supreme Court. Abrams is a 46-year-old lawyer and former state lawmaker who in 2018 narrowly missed becoming the first black female governor in U.S. history. She has emerged as a leading voting rights advocate and a frequently mentioned prospect for Biden’s running mate. She says she'd put her resume up against anyone else, even though she hasn't served as a statewide elected official.
Stuck on cruise ships during pandemic, crews beg to go home
MIAMI (AP) — Tens of thousands of crew members are stuck aboard dozens of cruise ships around the world, weeks after passengers were allowed to disembark amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the ships, including 20 in U.S. waters, have seen infections and deaths among the crew. But most ships have had no confirmed cases. Even so, crew members have not been allowed to disembark because of rules put in place by countries and local governments trying to prevent more virus cases in their territories.
Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown accused of shooting at 2 people
TYRONE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say former NBA player Shannon Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale. Brown was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from a May 2 incident at his home. The couple told police they saw a home for sale and went inside to check it out. They say the front door was open and yelled out when they entered. They told police Brown detained them and later fired toward them as they left. No one was injured. Brown told police he thought the couple was trying to break in.
Police: Doctor found dead, possibly killed by wild dogs
LYONS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia doctor was found dead in a ditch and authorities believe she was killed by a pack of wild dogs. Dr. Nancy Shaw was found by a Lyons police officer around 3 a.m. Thursday. Shaw practiced internal medicine in Vidalia. Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker said an officer was on patrol when he noticed a running car parked on the shoulder of the road with the doors open. Police said the officer checked the area and found Shaw's body. Walker said he believes Shaw was attacked by a pack of wild dogs that had been roaming the area. Police were searching for the dogs but have not found them as of Friday.