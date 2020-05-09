Local church holds drive thru parade to show support for children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the end of the school year approaches, one local church is showing support for students. Cascade Hills Church in Columbus held a drive thru parade this morning for children and their families.
Families decorated their cars this morning as they drove through the Cascade Hills parking lot with people lined up cheering them on. Cascade Hills staff and volunteers say they want to let the children know they love them, are cheering for them and praying for them.
While COVID-19 may be physically separating people throughout our community, Cascade Hills Church in Columbus is bringing people together through a drive thru parade. Preschool teachers Tanya Carter and Tameika Oliver cheered their students on Saturday morning.
“It’s hard not being able to hug them, to hold them, to love them physically, but I just wanted to let them know that we are hugging them and loving them physically from afar," Carter said.
Cars drove through the Cascade Hills parking lot decked out in balloons and other decorations. One car even had a sign with pictures of teachers on the windshield.
“It really was amazing. That was one of my students. Her mom had put our photos on her windshield to show the appreciation for us. She really touched my heart and it melted me. I couldn’t actually hug her, but that was a way them giving a hug back to us," Carter said.
“It was just amazing. I just love seeing the kids and the parents and all. I really miss them. I’m sorry I’m tearing up, but you know, I really miss them and everything and I hope to see them soon," Oliver explained.
For Carter and Oliver, cheering on their students and children throughout the community is a great way to wrap up Teacher Appreciation Week.
(“We feel very appreciated right now that we were able to do this during Teacher Appreciation Week and so we just wanted to say thank you all for everything that you’re doing. We miss you. We love you and we cannot wait to see ya’ll real soon.”)
Children also got to enjoy goodie bags handed out by volunteers at the end of the parade.