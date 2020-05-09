Local dry cleaning company makes PPE for community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wade Dry Cleaners in Columbus is creating a new passion in helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local dry cleaning company is making Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers and people in the community.
Wade Dry Cleaners saw a need for PPE in the Chattahoochee Valley and started making masks, hand sanitizer and other needed supplies during the pandemic.
“It’s not just for healthcare providers, but for people in the community coming in," said Kevin Lancher. "It’s been a way to keep our team engaged helping out here in Columbus.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.