Paws Humane Society opens free food pantry for pets

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society opened its temporary Pet Food Pantry on Saturday, May 9, to stand up for pet owners in need.
The majority of the pet food was distributed to the Chattahoochee Valley for pet owners experiencing hardship during this time while a portion of the food will also be used to feed shelter animals.
Paws received more than 4,000 pounds of dog food and cat litter, 1,000 pounds of cat food, and an assortment of other critical supplies from Greater Good and the Atlanta Humane Society.
“If you look at right now, our ability to help is important now more than ever to provide food for these people,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO. “It’s costly and we want to make sure that we’re able to alleviate that cost to take that stress away from them. That’s one less thing they have to worry about.”
Paws partnered with Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Animal Control Association, and Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.