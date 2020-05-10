Columbus birth photographer’s images featured in national Facebook ad

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A local birth photographer’s images are featured in a national Facebook ad airing now paying tribute to mothers. The one-minute ad called “Born in Quarantine” offers a message of hope reminding new moms that they’re not alone.
Columbus birth photographer Neely Ker-Fox says Facebook contacted her about having some of her work featured in their Mother’s Day ad. The ad starts out with three images taken by her.
Ker-Fox says this pandemic has been a challenge for her both professionally and financially. She says the hardest thing for her has been missing births for clients already booked as well as future births.
“When this opportunity came up it was just such a God send to be able to have this content and this work that I’ve done for the last 10 years and realize that it’s relevant and it can be used in such a way that’s so needed right now," she said.
“Born in Quarantine” is narrated by a 100-year-old woman born in 1920 during the influenza pandemic.
“Instead of it making people sad, it’s hope. You know, this is temporary,” Ker-Fox said.
The message particularly speaks to new mom’s in quarantine. Ker-Fox says the ad’s message encourages new moms and pregnant women across the world by letting them know they’re not going through this alone and we’re all going to get through it.
“It’s nice to know that my work can be used in a way that brings hope to these moms even though I can’t physically be there," she said.
Ker-Fox says birth in general can be a very isolating and lonely thing for women.
“Nowadays, it’s just exacerbated. Grandparents aren’t able to come visit their new grandbabies in the hospital. They’re not even allowed really to go over to the house and see it so, the message that they hit with this commercial just nailed it," she explained.
Ker-Fox says she has been keeping up with the staff at local hospitals.
“It’s been so encouraging to hear how well they’re taking care of these patients in the absence of family, in the absence of support people, even in the absence of me and other birth photographers in the community. Just seeing the lengths that they’re going to to make sure their patients have the best experience possible,” she explained.
You can watch the one-minute Facebook ad here.
