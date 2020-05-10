Columbus police investigating shooting on Gettysburg Way

By Alex Jones | May 10, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 10:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Gettysburg Way.

Columbus police have tweeted that they are conducting an investigation into a shooting in the 5400 block of Gettysburg Way just before 10:30 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries or suspects at this time.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the scene at this time.

News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.

