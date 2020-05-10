Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

BC-HIT-AND-RUN-FATAL SHOOTING
Police: Man killed while detaining juveniles in hit-and-run
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police said a hit-and-run collision led to a fatal shooting and the arrest of a 17-year-old youth who was among five juveniles who fled the crash scene.Police said the 17-year-old was arrested in the killing of a 22-year-old man who witnessed the crash and who then located and detained three juveniles involved in the wreck Friday. Police said Joseph Delegge was shot in a parking lot where he and the driver of a car involved in the crash located the three juveniles. Police said Delegge displayed his gun when he detained the three juveniles and was shot after the 17-year-old arrived and Delegge turned his attention back to the three other juveniles. The 17-year-old’s identity wasn’t released. .
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona's reported death tally from virus outbreak up by 15
PHOENIX (AP) — The number of reported deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona has increased by at least 15 as state officials reported hundreds of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services said the state had 532 deaths as of Saturday while 434 additional cases increased the total number of infections to at least 10,960. The increase in the death tally was sharply below the 67 additional deaths reported Friday when the department said roughly half of those were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12 because of new federal guidance. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA ECONOMY
Economists predict Arizona will see recovery by early 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University economists say the state’s economic slide due to the coronavirus pandemic will last for months but be followed by a rebound resulting in a recovery by early 2021. ASU economics professors predicted a recession of three to nine months as they spoke during a recent forecasting webinar. The Arizona Republic reports that the professors said they expect the trough to be followed by a swift recovery if consumer spending kicks in with an assist by heavy federal spending. Professor Dennis Hoffman said there’ll be “some startling numbers” in the meantime, including state unemployment rates above 15%. But Hoffman and a fellow economics professor said the recovery will be V-shaped as consumer spending and service industries rebound.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ENDANGERED-TRIBES
Small tribes seal borders, push testing to keep out virus
PICURIS PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Small Native American villages in the southwestern United States are embracing extraordinary isolation measures that include guarded roadblocks to turn away outsiders and near-universal testing for the coronavirus. It comes in reaction to a contagion with frightening echoes of the past. At Picuris Pueblo in northern New Mexico, leaders say survival is at stake and are going further than a statewide order. Native Americans account for more than half of the COVID-19 infections statewide. New Mexico’s 19 indigenous pueblos view the coronavirus as an existential threat after early infections raced through some of their communities.
HATCHET KILLING-ARREST
Sheriff's Office: Man accused of unprovoked hatchet killing
MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in the unprovoked hatchet killing of an acquaintance while both were visiting a Mohave Valley residence. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a report of an assault Thursday encountered Nicholas Umphress and then found 33-year-old Victor Hernandez dead “with obvious trauma to the head.” The Sheriff’s Office said the floor was flooded with water “as if someone had tried to clean the area.” The office said witnesses said Umphress “had been acting strange and pacing in the living room before the unprovoked attack.” Umphress was jailed on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Umphress who could comment on the allegations.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BARRICADED-TOWN
Extreme lockdown shows divide in hard-hit Navajo border town
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people living on and around the vast Navajo reservation in the U.S. southwest do their shopping in Gallup, a town of 22,000 people. The town has been locked down because of a coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds. The effectiveness of the lockdown is up for debate. Infections are still climbing as local hospitals, homeless shelters and nursing homes are reeling from demoralizing outbreaks of their own. The dividing line traced by roadblocks also is tugging on sensitivities about birthrights and inequities. Native American visitors worry about the social stigma of being locked out because of the contagion.
AP-US-MISSING-CHILDREN-UNCLE'S-AUTOPSY-
Missing Idaho kids' uncle died of blood clot in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — A pulmonary blood clot killed the brother of an Idaho woman who’s facing charges in the disappearance of her children — a case that attracted worldwide attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and connection to three mysterious deaths. Autopsy and toxicology reports were released Friday for Alex Cox, who died in Arizona in December. In July, Cox fatally shot his sister’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in what he said was self-defense. His sister, Lori Vallow, married a man just two weeks after his wife died in October. Her two children were reported missing in September. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February. She is being held on $1 million bail.