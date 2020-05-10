Summer Heat Just Days Away...

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gorgeous Mother's Day ahead for the Valley, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and cool & crisp feeling air! Otherwise, expect wispy high clouds, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 40s!
Low humidity, cool temps, and lots of sunshine will stick around to start the work week. By late week, summer-like heat takes hold as a hot dome of high pressure builds over the southeast. Highs will soar into the 90s, and those gulf muggies will make it feel hotter. To add insult to injury, little to no rain is expected over the next 10 days.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.