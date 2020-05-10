Warming Trend Kicking In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chilly mornings have been the rule over the last few days, and we still will be in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday mornings in most spots across the Valley. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Monday with a lot of sunshine and the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Going into the middle and end of the week, look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots perhaps getting to the 90 degree mark. We will deal with a mix of sun and clouds but no chance for any rain in our forecast. The warmest air of the season should settle in for next weekend and early next week with highs in the lower 90s in many spots. While the moisture values will be on the increase, I still believe our forecast will remain mainly dry through this time - with an increase in humidity. This will mean a very long stretch of dry days and the possibility of some short term drought concerns in the coming weeks if we don’t see a change in the weather pattern.