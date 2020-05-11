Another Chilly Night - Then Much Warmer!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures by Tuesday morning will bottom out in the 40s for much of the Chattahoochee Valley, but highs by the afternoon will be approaching the 80 degree mark with a mostly sunny sky. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the rest of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for highs and dry weather expected through Friday. Some of the warmer locations may reach the 90 degree mark a few times. For the weekend, skies will be partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday, and I think we’ll mention a slight chance at a shower or storm on Sunday, though we expect most spots to stay dry. Highs should be in the lower 90s this weekend, with some of the warmest air of 2020 building in. For next week, the rain coverage will increase to summer-like levels - 20-30% - with the hit or miss showers and storms becoming a part of the forecast with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, depending on the coverage of clouds and rain. No major storm systems are on the horizon for us as of right now.