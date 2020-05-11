Apyx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 7:48 AM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.25. A year ago, they were trading at $6.18.

