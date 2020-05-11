Apyx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.
The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $5 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.25. A year ago, they were trading at $6.18.
