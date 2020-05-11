AutoNation: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $232.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.58. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 91 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.
The auto retailer posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.
AutoNation shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped slightly more than 9%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.
