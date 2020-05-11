Cable One: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $69.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $12.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $11.28 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.40 per share.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $321.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.5 million.
Cable One shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $1,900.77, an increase of 73% in the last 12 months.
_____
