Central High School in Phenix City beginning nightly graduation ceremonies

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central High School students in Phenix City will get to walk across the graduation stage each night this week, all while practicing social distancing protocols.
Starting Monday, May 11 and lasting through Friday, May 15, the Red Devils will honor graduating seniors in a commencement ceremony at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Each senior will be allowed to have four guests join them at the ceremony. Each family of four will be seated six feet away from another family of four.
The ceremony is not open to the public and tickets can be picked up at Central High School.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. each night and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.