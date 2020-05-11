Columbus mayor hosting virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents with questions about the pandemic for city leaders will get their chance to address them in a virtual town hall meeting.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will be joined by representatives from the Homeland Security, Department of Public Health and the City Attorney’s office.
The mayor and those on the panel will answer questions pertaining to COVID-19 and its effects on city operations.
The virtual town hall will take place Thursday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. It can be accessed on the CCG channel, YouTube and the mayor’s Facebook page.
Anyone with questions they would like answered should email them in before Wednesday, May 13 at 5:00 p.m. by clicking here.
