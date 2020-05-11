Columbus police searching for 3 runaway teens last seen on Double Churches Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for three runaway teens
17-year-old Lamaya Boyd, 16-year-old Shaniya Miller, and 15-year-old Takiah Morten were last seen Friday, May 8 at around 7:42 p.m. on Double Churches Road.
They may be hiding in a unit the Liberty Commons Apartments on North Lumpkin Road.
Lamaya was last seen wearing a black Tupac t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black Champion high top tennis shoes. She is 5’4” and weighs 115 pounds. She wears green contact lenses and has a black and blond afro.
Shaniya was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She is 5’3” and weighs 145 pounds Shaniya has brown eyes and black hair.
Takiah was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black stretch pants, and black tennis shoes. She is 5’3” and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair worn in pigtails.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
