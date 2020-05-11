Covenant Woods residents in Columbus get Mother’s Day parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gerry Dunn and other residents at Covenant Woods in Columbus had a special Mother’s Day this year. Staff at the senior living community and family members of the residents got creative and hosted a drive by parade for all of the mothers living there.
“It was just really fun to watch so many cars participate. So we just made it a great Mother’s Day I think,” said Cindy Dunn.
Cindy Dunn is Gerry Dunn’s daughter-in-law. Just hours before the parade started, they had lunch on Gerry’s porch while she sat inside eating.
“I heard from all my children and the one here came and we had breakfast together," said Gerry Dunn.
Cars filled with friends and family members of residents were seen driving by honking horns, dropping off gifts and sending well wishes. One woman said this was the first Mother’s Day she spent apart from her mother.
“My mom and I are really close and she’s done a lot for me so it’s been hard, but I’m glad that she’s here because I know that she’s safe," said Cathy Tuggle.
Although they weren’t able to spend the holiday together, she was happy to see her on Mother’s Day. Dunn said Covenant Woods always finds ways to make residents feel special.
“This place does wonderful things for people. They really do. They celebrate things and everybody is friendly," said Dunn.
