CSU to hold virtual graduation ceremony, schedules in-person ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University has announced their plans for a virtual ceremony to confer degrees to graduates.
CSU President Dr. Chris Markwood and Provost Deborah Bordelon will host the virutal ceremony on Friday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Graduates and their families can watch this ceremony online here.
“We are deeply proud of this very special class of students, who have overcome great odds to complete their degree during this challenging time,” said President Markwood. “There are few experiences that are as important to them — and us — than celebrating their graduation together."
In anticipation of the University System of Georgia allowing universities to resume in-person instruction in August, an in-person ceremony has been scheduled for Aug. 8.
If the August ceremony must be cancelled, a special ceremony just for Spring graduates has been planned for the December commencement ceremonies.
