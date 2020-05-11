EAMC sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is reporting an overall downward trend in the number COVID-19 cases in the hospital.
Officials said there are currently no COVDID-19 patients at the Lanier campus.
But the hospital’s infection control director, Brooke Bailey, said despite the numbers, life will not be the same for a while, probably not until there’s a vaccine or until most people have developed immunity. She said while reopening the state is necessary, expect social distancing guidelines for a while in order to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We really don't have something that can effectively be used throughout our country and throughout our world to help decrease people from getting the virus,” said Bailey. “Those other measures and mitigations we have in place need to continue so we don't have another huge surge in cases, and our healthcare facility can continue to handle these cases on a smaller level.”
Bailey said it’s very important for vulnerable populations to be especially careful as the state opens up.
