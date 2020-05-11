East Alabama businesses share reopening plans

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s changes to the state’s “Safer at Home” order went into in effect Monday.
East Alabama business owners said they have different approaches to reopening their doors.
Jamie Ahlzadeh was excited be back in the chair at Elements Salon.
“It’s been great to come today and feel normal, get my hair done,” she said.
Salons, among the list of other businesses like restaurants and bars, are now able to open under the expanded “Safer at Home” order.
Salon owner Robb Todd said they’re taking precautions like extra time between appointments, extra sanitizing, and extra space between people.
Despite the extra effort, Todd is thrilled to be open again.
“I felt like a kid on Christmas getting ready to open the salon again,” he said. “We’re all giddy right now because we actually get to do what we love to do.”
The owner of Ampersand Wine Bar, Nelson Marsh, said he plans to open Wednesday with some adjustments, such as rearranging seating areas, focusing on reservations, and only allowing customers to assigned seating, as well as sanitizing each space between customers.
He said they’re happy to open but still a little apprehensive.
“I think a lot of people, myself included, think we’re a little too early to open back up,” he said. “But it’s exciting and definitely to be honest, it will be a huge help on the financial crunch on all of this. It’s been very expensive to stay open during all of this.”
Marsh said he understands why some other businesses are staying closed, but that wasn’t an option for them.
"It is expensive to run this, he said. “We have the largest by-the-glass list in America. That is not cheap to maintain. We have to open. I would rather everything stay closed for another week or two.”
Some businesses, like The Hound and The Depot, are not opening yet. The owner said it will probably be mid-June before they reopen their doors.
“We want to make sure that we don’t go through all of this and then have something happen to one of our employees or be the root of some sort of outbreak,” one owner, Matt Poirier, said.
He said they need to secure more PPE, retrain their staff with new guidelines, and ensure their staff and customers feel safe and comfortable returning before they open again.
“We are trying to make it long enough where there’s capacity at EAMC and we’re able to get the proper gear and cleaning supplies,” he said. “Hopefully each week that goes by, they’re making progress on treatments and understanding the virus and how to keep most people safe.”
