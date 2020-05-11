Expert offers advice as employees head back to work amid pandemic

“If you are working from home and you love it, and your boss says ‘guess what come on back’, a lot of people are going to say ok and they’re going to go on back and now they’re going to be left with the resentment ‘I really liked working from home. This sucks’. That’s one option. The second option is ‘I got your call, I know you said come back, but I am loving this working from home thing. Can we talk? Can we have a schedule adjustment where maybe I get to work from home three days a week and be in the office two days a week?’ Ask for what you want. That’s the beauty of being an American. Craft your job the way you want it. You do not have to be the owner of a company to get what you want out of your work experience,” Perry explained.