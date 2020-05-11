First night of Central High School graduations in Phenix City complete

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The first night is complete for Central High School’s graduation ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 400 students will be graduating throughout the week at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Phenix City Superintendent Randy Wilkes said he’s fortunate that Phenix City seniors can have his opportunity.
"Our seniors have had a remarkable career here in Phenix City Schools and they have earned the right to have such an occasion as this tonight,” said Wilkes. “And we're just very glad and very fortunate that we're able to afford this opportunity. We're doing everything and keeping the governor's orders at the same time, but we're also honoring our students and they've had a say and a very large say in this event."
Initially, Central High was set up to graduate virtually, but because Governor Kay Ivey reopened the state Friday for non-work-related activities as social distancing is maintained, the Red Devils are able to give their seniors an in-person graduation experience all week long.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.