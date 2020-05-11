Hotel under construction in Uptown Columbus to eliminate some parking spots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parking is hard to come by in Columbus as is.
With more and more businesses popping up in Uptown, a new hotel wants to remove several parking spaces.
A request submitted by The Pezold Companies is asking the Columbus City Council to reserve the eight parking spots on 12th Street specifically for hotel use.
Sylvia Nolan, owner of Southern Roots Country Cafe, is a neighbor to the new Hampton Inn Hotel under construction on 12 Street. She said if the spaces are taken away, her customers will have even fewer places to park.
“We only have six parking spaces for the public in front of our building now. I’m right in the middle of both the hotels, so this would really directly affect our business. It would be detrimental,” she said.
Tracy Sayers of The Pezold Companies said the hotel is asking to reduce the number of spaces directly in front of the hotel, but they’re also building a parking garage that will more than make up for the lost spaces.
“We have asked the city council to allow us to have an entrance canopy over the sidewalk on 12th Street," Sayers said. “As part of that entrance and handicap access, we have asked them to allow us to take out eight of the sixteen parking spaces there. As part of that, we are also turning around and adding 90 or so parking spaces in a parking deck directly adjacent to 12th Street.”
In response to Nolan’s concerns, Sayers said he understands the sensitivity of the issue and hopes by providing a parking deck, this will help alleviate some of their worries.
“I believe that the hotel is going to generate a lot of activity for the retail business owners and the restaurants, so it will be a net gain certainly for the sales and property taxes," he said. "People will have an easier ability to park closer to the locations on Broadway by accessing our 12th Street parking deck.”
The request will go before city council Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST.
