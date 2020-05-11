Leaders from Columbus’ Black Heritage Arts Festival spread PPE in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After seeing a need for personal protection equipment and education on coronavirus in South Columbus, Nikki Pollard and her son Reginald Mack decided to make a difference in their community.
The mother and son pair hosted their first Operation Mask On event, and passed out gloves and masks to people in the community, earlier this month.
This weekend, they came back, passing out 150 masks to people passing by Flexx Tires on Fort Benning Rd.
“I was working, I was watching the people walking around the parking lot without masks on and I decided that I could go out and help, so I don’t just look at the problem, but I try to solve the problem,” said Nikki Pollard.
Pollard said they wear masks and gloves while passing out PPE to lead by example.
She said she has found that some people who do not have masks and gloves either do not have the resources or do not have enough information about the virus and it will take the help of the community to beat coronavirus.
“This is something that we want to do and we’re going to keep doing and we’re going to watch the count in Columbus, Georgia, and if it rises up, we gotta do something better. Whatever is needed to be done, the Black Heritage Arts Festival is here to take care of the need,” said Pollard.
